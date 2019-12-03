Lubbock woman indicted on 3 counts of DWI with children under the age of 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cassandra Yvonne Rangel, 27, of Lubbock was indicted on 3 counts of DWI with a child under the age of 15 on May 10, 2019.
According to police reports, Cassandra Rangel was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 50th Street near Ave. T. Witnesses and involved parties say she was driving without her headlights on and crashed into a vehicle, which caused that vehicle to crash into another vehicle.
Rangel’s three children were in the vehicle at the time. Two of them were under the age of 8 and were not in car seats. The officer on scene did a sobriety test on Rangel, and the police report says she failed the tests. When Rangel was booked into jail, she did not have her driver’s license with her. Rangel bonded out of jail the following day.
