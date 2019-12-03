Lubbock’s Pets Plus asks for help in finding stolen English Bulldog puppies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Pets Plus, at 6419 University Ave., has taken to social media to get help to find two English Bulldog puppies that were taken from its store.
The owner of the store, Richard Evans, arrived this morning to find the front window broken out. According to Evans, the thieves used a large rock to break the window and take two English Bulldogs worth $2,700 each. Evans says the thieves tried to break the glass on the dog cage area but couldn’t, so they kicked in a door going to the cages and took the puppies.
The bulldogs are both female and have distinct markings.
The store is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people or person who took the puppies.
The store is also forced to alter its normal operations because of the break-in. The employees have spent the morning cleaning up glass and hope to reopen the store this afternoon.
If you have any information about the English Bulldog puppies, you are urged to call the store at (806) 792-2111.
