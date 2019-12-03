Several Area football teams will move with UIL Realignment

By Pete Christy | December 3, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The landscape of Texas High School football started to change Tuesday as the UIL released cutoff classification numbers.

Here is a link to the UIL’s cutoff numbers:

The UIL will release new Realignment districts in February for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Here are some of the noticeable changes for our area high schools based on the attendance numbers they turned in:

Seminole moving down to 4AD2

Lamesa moving down to 3AD1

Tahoka moving up to 2AD1

Ropes moving up to 2AD2 to play 11-man football

SpringLake-Earth moving down to play 6-man football

Sands moving down to 1AD2

Klondike moving down to 1AD2

Dawson after not fielding a team will be in 1AD2.

The UIL does this Realignment process every two years.

