Several Area football teams will move with UIL Realignment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The landscape of Texas High School football started to change Tuesday as the UIL released cutoff classification numbers.
Here is a link to the UIL’s cutoff numbers:
The UIL will release new Realignment districts in February for 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Here are some of the noticeable changes for our area high schools based on the attendance numbers they turned in:
Seminole moving down to 4AD2
Lamesa moving down to 3AD1
Tahoka moving up to 2AD1
Ropes moving up to 2AD2 to play 11-man football
SpringLake-Earth moving down to play 6-man football
Sands moving down to 1AD2
Klondike moving down to 1AD2
Dawson after not fielding a team will be in 1AD2.
The UIL does this Realignment process every two years.
