Sun, sprinkles and cold fronts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather today will be a little milder, not bad for early December. However, a couple of fronts will pass through the KCBD viewing area later this week and next.
First, today. A little milder, not as cold this morning and not as cool this afternoon.
Otherwise today will be partly cloudy and a little breezy. I expect winds again in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts near 25 mph possible. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, ranging from the low to upper 60s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a light wind, becoming chilly around sunset. Lows again will be in the 30s, with just the coldest spots near freezing.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and there may be a few sprinkles. I don't expect measurable precipitation. Wednesday again will be breezy and a bit cooler. Highs will range from the mid-50s northwest to the mid-60s southeast.
Thursday the wind will crank up ahead of our next cold front. Based on data this morning, afternoon winds may become sustained at 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts likely. Watch for updates. The front currently is expected to arrive Thursday evening. Sprinkles or even a few brief light rain showers may fall, but again I don't expect measurable rain.
If you look at the 7-Day Forecast in the video which I'll post here later this morning you may notice I've not included a rain change percentage on the graphic.
Friday, cooler air following the front will drop temperatures to near average for the time of year.
Sunday may be another windy day as the next cold front blows through. As a Pacific cold front (the air behind largely sourced from over the Pacific Ocean), I expect temperatures to be mild, no precipitation, and gusty winds.
Monday a stronger cold front will arrive. As an Arctic cold front (the air behind sourced from the Arctic region, though modified during its trip south across Canada and the states north of us), I expect a notable drop in temperatures. While not always the case with this type of front, I expect no precipitation and gusty winds.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 60°, three degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning was 35°, six degrees above the average low for the date. The December 2 record low is 13 (1915 and 1985) and the record high 81° (1995). For today, December 3, Lubbock’s average low is 29° and the high 57°. The record low is 15 (1967) and the record high 82° (2010).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:36 AM CST.
