Texas Tech, South Plains College to host Christmas light ceremonies Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech and South Plains College will host their Christmas light ceremonies on Tuesday night.
The 61st Carol of Lights start at 6:30 p.m. inside Memorial Circle and the Science Quad. That lighting ceremony will include a carillon concert and a torch light processional.
The Tech campus will be lit from dusk to midnight until Thursday, Jan. 2.
In Levelland, South Plains College will host its Festival of Lights.
That will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the entrance of South Plains College. The symphonic band will play before the college’s president turns on the lights to the campus.
Then a lighted parade will travel from the campus to Levelland’s city square. That is where Santa Claus will make an appearance. Get a full schedule here.
