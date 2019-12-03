Wayland Baptist, community choirs join to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The School of Music at Wayland Baptist University and the Plainview Civic Music Association are teaming up to put on a special production of Handel’s “Messiah” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 inside the Plainview First United Methodist Church at 1001 W. 7th St.
The production will also follow the Plainview Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade.
All together, 60 voices will combine between Wayland’s choirs, the Plainview Chorale and community guests. The choir will also be accompanied by an orchestra.
This concert is open to the public. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students. However, the maximum charge is $30 for families of four or more members.
Tickets are available at the door. Get more information from Wayland Baptist here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.