Wayland’s Bennett named SAC Player of the Week again

Bennett ranks No. 9 in the NAIA in assist/turnover ratio (3.6). Bennett previously was named SAC player of the week after leading the Flying Queens to wins over No. 6 Our Lady of the Lake and Mary Hardin-Baylor, ranked seventh in NCAA Division III. She scored a career-high 23 points against OLLU. This is the third career SAC Player of the Week honor for Bennett, an NAIA Second Team All-American last season.