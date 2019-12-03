Wayland’s Bennett named SAC Player of the Week again

Information courtesy of Wayland Baptist University
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - For the second time in three weeks, Wayland Baptist’s Morgan Bennett has been named Sooner Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Bennett, a 5-foot-8 senior guard from Shallowater, helped the fifth-ranked Flying Queens to a pair of overtime wins over ranked opponents, including the NAIA’s No. 1 team, in the prestigious NAIA Women’s Basketball Invitational in Jackson, Tenn.
In her first game after being held scoreless by third-ranked, defending national runner-up Oklahoma City, Bennett bounced back by scoring 18 points and pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds in Wayland’s 76-68 win over No. 16 Bethel, Tenn. Then, in a 63-57 victory over top-ranked, 2019 national semifinalist Freed-Hardeman, Tenn., Bennett led Wayland with 17 points and had six steals.
For the week, Bennett averaged 17.5 points and nine rebounds and hit 11-of-13 free throws (85 percent). Bennett is closing in on the Flying Queens record for all-time assists. She currently has 554, 69 behind the 613 recorded by Chris Kennedy from 1979-83.
Bennett ranks No. 9 in the NAIA in assist/turnover ratio (3.6). Bennett previously was named SAC player of the week after leading the Flying Queens to wins over No. 6 Our Lady of the Lake and Mary Hardin-Baylor, ranked seventh in NCAA Division III. She scored a career-high 23 points against OLLU. This is the third career SAC Player of the Week honor for Bennett, an NAIA Second Team All-American last season.
Bennett also has 913 career points and would become the second Flying Queen this season, joining Deborah VanDijk who did it in the second game, to join the program’s 1,000-point club.The Flying Queens (6-2) end a six-game road swing when they host No. 21 Thomas More University, Ky., at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7. Wayland then hosts No. 23 LSU-Alexandria on Dec. 19, wrapping up a season-opening, 10-game stretch that saw the Flying Queens face eight ranked opponents
