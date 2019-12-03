A Wolfforth man has been indicted on a charge of promoting child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shawn Travis Paschal, 30, of Wolfforth has been indicted on a charge of promoting child pornography. Paschal still remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.
An officer with the Lubbock County Cyber Crimes division received an email from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to a photo being uploaded to Tumblr. According to the court documents, the image was of a naked female infant, along with an image of a grown man’s genitals touching the infant.
Investigators were able to track the IP address to a residence in the Roadrunner Trailer Park. Paschal had also just recently come off of probation out of Taylor County.
