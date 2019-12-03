80-year-old Lubbock man seeks lost wedding ring he’s cherished for 53 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An elderly Lubbock man has lost his wedding band that he has worn for more than 50 years. He is 80-years-old and he and his wife are not in the best of health as he has been battling cancer for the past 10 years.
The missing ring was lost on Monday December 2, between 4-6 p.m. and is believed to have been lost at either the Market Street or CVS pharmacy, both at 50th St. and Indiana Ave. The ring is a tarnished silver band with hand tooled marks similar to his wife’s ring pictured above.
Even through a 10 year battle with cancer, the 80-year-old man works part-time bagging groceries at a Lubbock United Supermarket.
“The loss of this ring has really taken a toll on my father emotionally and we are calling upon the Lubbock community to help in the locating of this missing ring," Becca Knight said regarding her father.
Officials with the United Family say their asset protection team is going through surveillance video to see when and where the ring may have been lost.
The company is offering a gift card reward to whomever finds and returns the ring.
Please contact Becca with any information regarding her father’s missing ring at 509-994-5538.
