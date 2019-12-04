Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Pets Plus asks for help after break-in, Port Neches chemical fire finally put out, Judiciary Committee to determine definitions on impeachment

By Michael Cantu | December 4, 2019 at 6:14 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, testimony continues today in the murder trial of 47-year-old Juan Gallardo.

The owner of Pets Plus is asking for help after two English Bulldogs were stolen from its store.

The chemical plant fire in Port Neches is finally out.

  • Several explosions rocked the plant last week, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.
  • Crews are now checking the debris for dangerous chemicals. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Last of Texas plant’s fires declared ‘extinguished’

The House Judiciary Committee will have its first impeachment inquiry at 10 .m. in Washington.

