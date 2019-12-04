Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, testimony continues today in the murder trial of 47-year-old Juan Gallardo.
- He testified Tuesday and said he was trying to shoot himself in 2017 but his girlfriend, Yvette Ellis, tried to take the gun away from him.
- He said they wrestled with the gun and it went off.
Jury selection complete in Gallardo case; trial to begin Tuesday
The owner of Pets Plus is asking for help after two English Bulldogs were stolen from its store.
- The bulldogs are both female with distinct markings and worth about $2,700 each.
- Those with any information are asked to call the store at 806-792-2111.
Lubbock's Pets Plus asks for help in finding stolen English Bulldog puppies
The chemical plant fire in Port Neches is finally out.
- Several explosions rocked the plant last week, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.
- Crews are now checking the debris for dangerous chemicals. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
Last of Texas plant's fires declared 'extinguished'
The House Judiciary Committee will have its first impeachment inquiry at 10 .m. in Washington.
- Four constitutional scholars will testify about definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and President Donald Trump’s conduct.
- the scholars will appear at the same time for one joint panel before the 41-member committee.
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at impeachment hearing
