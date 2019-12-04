December Holiday Craft Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center welcomes patrons to the Holiday Craft Fair on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., and December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. inside the Garden and Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue.
This free event is perfect for your one-stop holiday shopping! Artists, craft developers and Garden and Arts Center instructors will have a variety of handmade items that make perfect gifts for your family and friends.
Give the gift of creativity this holiday season with a gift certificate for classes at the Garden and Arts Center. Classes are offered for all ages in a variety of areas including painting, clay, drawing, jewelry making, and many more. Perfect for the person that has everything.
For more information on classes, reservations or volunteer opportunities, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.
