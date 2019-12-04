1 dead after motorcycle crash near Wolfforth Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Wolfforth Police Chief Rick Scott, around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on FM 179 when it crashed into a vehicle traveling southbound and attempting to turn into a residential area near E. 17th St., which is south of Wolfforth.
The investigation reveals that high speeds may be a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle.
The motorcyclist died from his injuries and officials say his name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.
That person has also not been identified by police.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.