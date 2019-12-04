Few sprinkles, cool and breezy overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds and spotty sprinkles remain in the forecast this evening across the South Plains.
Rainfall totals, if anything at all, should remain very light with only trace amounts of precipitation up to a couple of hundredths of an inch possible.
Otherwise, it remains partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s across the area.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 15 mph overnight with a few higher gusts underneath any light showers that develop.
Skies become mostly sunny Thursday. High temperatures warm into the lower 70’s.
Winds become west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph possible.
This may create patchy blowing dust across the South Plains Thursday afternoon.
A cold front tracks across the viewing area Thursday night.
This will drop temperatures into the lower and middle 30’s by daybreak Friday.
Partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast Friday with highs in the middle 50’s.
