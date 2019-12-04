First sprinkles, then wind, then colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The current weather pattern will remain in place the next several days. As such, large swings in our weather are not expected. There are, however, a couple of cold fronts on the way.
This morning’s richly colored sunrise, and yesterday's sunset, are at the end of the accompanying video. In that video you can also view our RainCast for today as well as WindCasts for today and tomorrow. While each day's story and video include some of the same information, each contains information not included in the other. You get a more complete picture by reading the story and watching the video.
Sprinkles are possible today, though I don't expect measurable rainfall. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon will be a little cooler and still a bit breezy. Highs will range from near 60 in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s south and east. Winds, once more, will range from about 10 to 20 mph.
Sprinkles may fall this evening, but cloud cover will decrease tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by late evening, with lows from the mid-30s in the northwest to the mid-40s in the southeast. Winds will be light, about 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly sunny but becoming windy tomorrow. Thursday the wind will crank up ahead of our next cold front. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph are likely in the afternoon. The front is expected to arrive Thursday evening. Highs will range from the low-60s northwest to the low-70s southeast.
Light rain may fall late tomorrow over the far northeastern KCBD viewing area. A few hundredths on an inch of rain is possible, though not likely.
Cooler air will follow the front, but so will dry air. Friday will be dry and partly cloudy. Winds will be light. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Another cold front is expected Sunday, which may bring us another windy afternoon. As a Pacific cold front (the air behind largely sourced from over the Pacific Ocean), I expect temperatures to be mild, no precipitation, and gusty winds.
A stronger cold front will arrive Monday, which may keep us on the windy side. As an Arctic cold front (the air behind sourced from the Arctic region, though modified during its trip south across Canada and the states north of us), I expect a drop in temperatures. While not always the case with this type of front, I expect no precipitation.
Lubbock’s high yesterday was 69°, twelve degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock’s low this morning was 36°, seven degrees above the average low for the date. The December 3 record low is 15 (1967) and the record high 82° (2010). For today, December 4, Lubbock’s average low is 29° and the high 56°. The record low is 15 (1921) and the record high 81° (1958).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:37 AM CST.
