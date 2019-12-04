Five Red Raiders named to All-Big 12 Teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the season over, the postseason awards are starting to come in for the Red Raider football team.
On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced their All-Big 12 Teams and five Red Raiders made the list.
Jordyn Brooks, Douglas Coleman, and Austin McNamara were named to the Big 12 first team.
(For all three, this is their first time to be selected as first-team members in their careers.)
Meanwhile, Travis Bruffy and Eli Howard picked up second-team honors.
The Red Raiders also had players recognized as Big 12 honorable mentions.
Dawson Deaton, DaMarcus Fields, Riko Jeffers, Terence Steele, Donta Thompson, SaRodorick Thompson, RJ Turner, Broderick Washington Jr., and Trey Wolff.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.