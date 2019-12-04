Gene Messer Classic set to get underway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The name has changed but the quality of teams and action hasn't...
Starting Thursday morning, 12-teams from all over the area and the state will hit the basketball courts at Frenship High School for the Gene Messer Classic.
Here is how the pools break down...
- GM Chevrolet Pool: Trinity Christian, South Oak Cliff, Plainview.
- GM Toyota Pool: Seminole, Rockwall-Heath, Lubbock Titans.
- GM Ford Pool: Frenship, Lubbock Coronado, El Paso Socorro.
- GM Volkswagen Pool: El Paso Coronado, Frenship JV, Brownfield.
10 of the 11 varsity programs made the high school basketball playoffs, last season.
For game times and score updates - you can find them here: https://genemesserclassic.com/
