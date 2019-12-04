Grace Campus received a $10,000 donation from Glasheen, Valles & Inderman early Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers donated $10,000 to Grace Campus homeless shelter Thursday morning.
Grace Campus helps people who are not chronically homeless get back on their feet by providing up to six months of assistance for the individual in need. Last year Grace Campus provided an average of $711 worth of assistance to each person they helped and Grace Campus does not accept any government funding. This upcoming year they plan to help around 400 people.
“Our law firm has been very fortunate and privileged to represent so many people across West Texas in major accident cases,” said Kevin Glasheen, senior partner at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “We wanted to give back to the less fortunate, and we really admire the way the Grace Campus Homeless Shelter operates. We wanted to give publicly in the hope that our gift inspires others to support this worthy charity.”
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases resulting in catastrophic injuries and death. The law firm has offices in Lubbock, Austin, El Paso, Odessa, and Albuquerque.
Grace Campus is always in need of donations and volunteers. You can find a full list of needed items on their website such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and much more. Anyone willing to volunteer can book a time online.
“Grace Campus only exists because of the generosity of the people of West Texas,” said Chris Moore, the Director of Grace Campus. “That said, we would like to thank Glasheen, Valles & Inderman for this donation. Their donation will go a long way to helping the people who are homeless in Lubbock.”
A press conference was held at Grace Campus at 1301 Avenue A, Lubbock TX 79401 Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Kevin Glasheen of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman and Chris Moore of Grace Campus were available for questions and interviews.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.