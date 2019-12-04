KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Meatball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Meatball, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Meatball is a 1-year-old male pit-mix.
He plays well with other dogs and has a kind soul. Upon adoption, he will come with a voucher to for neutering.
Meatball’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Dec. 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
