Latrelle Joy to kickoff bid for third city council term

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Latrelle Joy, the District 6 City Councilwoman, will officially announce her candidacy for re-election at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, inside the Lubbock City Council chambers.
Joy is running for a third, four-year term on the city council. She was first elected to the position in 2012, and touts her work towards Lubbock’s downtown revitalization, public safety measures, infrastructure, the connection to ERCOT and work with developers who build in Lubbock.
Joy is a board-certified family lawyer who has practiced law in Lubbock since 1993. She is a graduate of Texas Tech, director of Lubbock Girls Basketball, a member of Broadway Church of Christ, a member of the Junior League of Lubbock and board member — and past vice president — of the Lubbock Rotary Club.
Her campaign announcement is open to the public.
