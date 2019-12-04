Longtime Lubbock news anchor Bill Maddox passed away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A longtime news anchor for Lubbock at KAMC News, Bill Maddox, passed away Tuesday at the age of 81.
Maddox began his work in Lubbock in 1964 for KLBK, before switching to KSEL TV, what would become KAMC, a short time later. He retired in 2013.
Maddox’s work in journalism and communication in West Texas affected the lives of viewers as well as coworkers across the industry.
Coronado High School graduate and Former anchor of CBS Evening News Scott Pelley described Maddox as “my first example in life of what an Anchorman should be.”
KCBD Evening Anchors Abner Euresti and Karin McCay spoke Wednesday on Maddox’s passing:
“We crossed paths many times professionally. He was always gracious. We had a good laugh when he returned to the air after retiring. He told me that he just couldn’t stay away," Abner recalled. “Bill will be missed by many.”
“I always thought Bill Maddox was so genuine and kind-hearted. He was a good competitor in the news business but he competed with a smile,” Karin said.
Funeral services arrangements have not been reported at this time,
