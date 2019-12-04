Pay It Forward: Abernathy United Church helping the community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A church in Abernathy that feed families and provides help with bills was nominated for this week’s Pay It Forward.
The Abernathy United Church helps anyone in the community who is in need of help. That includes people any age, who need help with just about any problem.
David Miller, who works with Abernathy United Church, said they help between 15-30 families per week.
“We provide food, but then we also help people when they’re in need with a variety of bills,” Miller said. “And just to help them get through the next need that they have or get beyond the need that they have.”
So to help out the church, WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 donated non-perishable food items to help stock its pantry.
The church’s food pantry is open between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“It’s really out of people’s generosity of people in the community giving out of what Christ has done in their lives,” Miller said. “So as a result of what Christ has done in their lives, they are generous with others.”
You can find more information on these services on their website, click here, or on its Facebook page.
