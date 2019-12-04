Plainview offers residents reduced price for low-flow toilet purchase

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview has teamed up with McCoy’s Building Supply to help residents replace their toilets made before 1994 with more efficient toilets.
This promotion is an effort to use water more efficiently. It is estimated an average household could save 13,000 gallons of water per year by using low-flow toilets, according to the City of Plainview.
Residents can take advantage of the Plainview Water Conservation program by filling out an application through the city so the cost of a new, low-flow toilet will be reduced. This will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Applications for the program can be found on Plainview’s website or found at Plainview City Hall, 901 Broadway St. Those who have any questions are asked to call Tim Crosswhite, the public works director at 806-296-1150 or tcrosswhite@plainviewtx.org.
