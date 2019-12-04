Shallowater man convicted of enticement of 11-year-old family member

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was convicted today of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor following an investigation by the FBI’s Lubbock Resident Agency.
John David Martinez, 32, was indicted in August. Following a day and a half of trial, a federal jury deliberated for just 15 minutes before finding him guilty.
According to evidence presented at trial, Martinez initiated a text chain with an 11-year-old family member in July 2018.
Over the course of 7,702 text messages, he bullied the young girl into agreeing to have sex with her then 31-year-old family member.
Fortunately, the child’s babysitter spotted the messages on her phone, and law enforcement was able to intervene.
The defendant now faces a potential sentence of up to life in federal prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.