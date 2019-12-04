Tech engineering professor to testify before House Science Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCBD) - Delong Zuo, associate professor in Texas Tech’s Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering, will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Science Committee today.
The House is hearing testimony on the re-authorization of the National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program, which provides research for communities prone to wind hazards. Testimony will begin at 1 p.m.
“With contributions from the National Wind Institute and elsewhere, the National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program has enabled many advancements with the potential to significantly enhance the resilience of communities to wind hazards,” Zuo said in his prepared opening statement.
Zuo is an expert in structural dynamics, wind engineering and wind hazard mitigation. He’s also the principle investigator with the Wind Hazard and Infrastructure Performance Center through the National Science Foundation.
Zuo also serves as a member of the Strategic Committee of the Network Coordination Office of the Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure.
Others providing testimony include Scott Weaver, director of the National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program; Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, Kansas adjutant general, director of Kansas Homeland Security and Director of Kansas Emergency Management; and Ryan Colker, vice president of innovation for the International Code Council and executive director for the Alliance for National and Community Resilience.
“Despite the advancements, however, severe windstorms remain among the most destructive and costly natural hazards," Zuo also said in his prepared statement. "As shown by hurricanes Katrina (2005), Sandy (2012) and Maria (2017) and the Joplin (2011) and Moore (2013) tornadoes, windstorms leave behind long trails of destruction, with a large number of fatalities, and traumatic effects that often take affected communities years to recover from.”
The lives stream of that testimony can be found here.
