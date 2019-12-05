Amherst mayor re-appointed to Commission on State Emergency Communications

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has re-appointed Amherst Mayor Clinton Sawyer to the Commission on State Emergency Communications. This puts him in charge of administering the state 9-1-1 service and poison control programs.
Sawyer is both the mayor of Amherst and an agent for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, according to the Governor’s Office. Along with those positions, he also serves as a board member for the South Plains Association of Governments.
He is a graduate of West Texas A&M University and South Plains College.
Sawyer’s term is set to expire on Sept. 1, 2025.
Read more on the commission here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.