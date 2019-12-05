Christmas and candlelight services on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are many Christmas Eve candlelight services held on the South Plains. The events are in alphabetical order by church. If you would like to add your service to this list, please email kcbdnews@kcbd.com.
Christ United Methodist Church - Levelland will have its candlelight service Christmas Eve 6 - 7 p.m. They are located at 1704 College Ave. in Levelland.
First Baptist Church Tahoka - Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. They are located at 1701 Avenue K, in Tahoka.
First Christian Church - Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with communion served between services. They are located at 2323 Broadway.
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church - Candlelight service from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. They are located at 7702 Indiana Ave.
First United Methodist Church - Christmas Eve Service will be held from 6 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Details here. They are located at 1411 Broadway.
Greenlawn Church of Christ - Christmas Eve Devotional - Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. They are located at 5701 19th Street.
Hillside Christian Church - Monday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and also on Christmas Eve at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Kids programming is available during all services for children birth to kindergarten. Hillside Christian is located at 6202 Milwaukee Ave.
Indiana Avenue Baptist Church - Christmas Eve Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. They are located at 9507 Indiana Ave.
Live Oak Community Church - They will hold four Candlelight Services. Sunday Dec. 22 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and also Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. They are located at 107th and Frankford Ave.
Monterey Church of Christ - Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. They are located at 6111 82nd Street.
St. John’s United Methodist Church - Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. and at 10:45 p.m. They are located at 1501 University Ave.
Trinity Church - Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A special Christmas Eve service will be held. They are located at 7002 Canton Ave.
Westminster Presbyterian Church - Christmas Eve Services at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The 4 p.m. service will have Christmas Carols, a meaningful message and a candle lighting ceremony. The 8 p.m. service will be Christmas Communion by candlelight. They are located at 3321 33rd Street.
