Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, testimony continues in the murder trial of Juan Gallardo.
- He claims his girlfriend was shot during a struggle over a gun in 2017.
- The deputy medical examiner for Tarrant County testified, and said Yvette Ellis’ death was a homicide.
- Read more here: Murder trial for Juan Gallardo will continue into third day
Lubbock is remembering local broadcasting legend Bill Maddox.
- The longtime former KAMC-TV news anchor died Tuesday at the age of 81.
- Funeral services have not been announced.
- Read more about Maddox here: Longtime Lubbock news anchor Bill Maddox passed away
The United States Navy is investigating a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor shipyard in Hawaii.
- A sailor killed two civilian employees and injured a third before turning the gun on himself.
- There is no word on a motive for that attack.
- Read more from Hawaii here: Sailor fatally shoots 2 civilians at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before turning gun on himself
Missiles being moved from Iran has prompted the White House to seriously consider sending more troops to the Middle East.
- Overnight, the Navy seized an Iranian boat carrying weapons linked to Iran.
- Some in the White House say the threat could mean an increased U.S. presence in the region. No official decision has been made.
- Read more from ABC News: Thousands more US troops could be headed to Middle East
