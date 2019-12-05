Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Broadcast legend Bill Maddox dead at 81, Navy investigating shooting at Pearl Harbor, White House considering more troops in the Middle East

By Michael Cantu | December 5, 2019 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, testimony continues in the murder trial of Juan Gallardo.

Lubbock is remembering local broadcasting legend Bill Maddox.

The United States Navy is investigating a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor shipyard in Hawaii.

Missiles being moved from Iran has prompted the White House to seriously consider sending more troops to the Middle East.

  • Overnight, the Navy seized an Iranian boat carrying weapons linked to Iran.
  • Some in the White House say the threat could mean an increased U.S. presence in the region. No official decision has been made.
  • Read more from ABC News: Thousands more US troops could be headed to Middle East

