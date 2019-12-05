Decreasing winds and temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -For the second time this week the afternoon temperatures climbed to the 60s and low 70s over the South Plains. Also, once again the temps will fall behind a dry cold front and afternoon highs on Friday will range from 15 to 20 degrees lower than today. However, projected highs in the 50s tomorrow will be in the normal range for this time of year.
A few clouds will drift into the region moving into the weekend, but rain chances will likely remain limited to the panhandle region through tonight and Friday.
While it will be colder tomorrow, most of the chill will be in the morning and again tomorrow evening. Sunshine and lighter winds will make the 50s Friday afternoon seem just a little cooler than today.
Moving into the weekend it will remain partly cloudy and southwest winds will be featured both Saturday and Sunday with highs on Saturday in the low 60s and near 70 or higher on Sunday.
Strong winds will return on Sunday and stay in the forecast through Monday.
Rain chances remain low for the area through the weekend.
