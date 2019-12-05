Ex-judicial panelists: Abbott ousted them over gay marriage

The commission consists of six judges appointed by the Texas Supreme Court, two lawyers appointed by the State Bar of Texas and five citizens appointed by the governor who are neither lawyers or judges. The panel is an independent state agency charged to ‘’protect the public, promote public confidence in the integrity, independence, competence, and impartiality of the judiciary, and encourage judges to maintain high standards of conduct both on and off the bench," according to the agency website. It meets six times a year and its actions may be appealed to a special court of review selected by the chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court.