Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith’s executive assistant pleads guilty to bank fraud conspiracy

After Smith was notified of the anticipated legitimate deposits for the day, he or Dunn would instruct other co-conspirators to the total amount to cut from one account to the other account by the end of the day, usually sending emails such as, “put 550k of blue.” Blue was referring to the color of the check stock from a particular bank. Dunn and co-conspirators made up random amounts for each check to total the amount provided by Smith. The bank accounts usually showed positive balances again by the end of each day due to these checks, according to Dunn’s factual resume of her case.