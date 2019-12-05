Frenship board approves recommendation for construction of new high school

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Board of Trustees unanimously approved a recommendation to build a new high school for the Frenship Independent School District. This recommendation was made as a way to accommodate the school district’s growth.
That meeting took place at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 inside Frenship’s Casey Administration Building at 501 7th St.
Since 2011 the district has added more than 2,500 students to its campus and now has more than 10,000 spread across 14 campuses, according to Frenship. That number is expected to continue rising.
The recommendation is to prepare for that expected growth and puts the addition of a new high school on the long-term timeline. This will be geared towards students in grades 9-12.
Because this was only a recommendation, there was no discussion on where this new facility will be.
“Our number one goal is to make sure we stay focused on the needs of the students,” Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD superintendent, said. “The work is just beginning. This recommendation now gives clarity on the path we’re taking.”
