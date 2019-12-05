Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The dimensions at the new Texas Rangers' ballpark will mark the jersey numbers that have been retired by the team. The left field pole will be 329 feet from home plate. The 29 is a reference to former third baseman Adrian Beltre. It will be 407 feet to center field, honoring Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez. It will be 410 feet to the deepest parts of the outfield, the 10 reflecting Michael Young's jersey. The 326-foot distance to the right field pole recognizes former manager Johnny Oates. The new stadium opens in March.