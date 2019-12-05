KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Festus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Festus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Festus is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix.
He gets along well with others and is leash trained. But he is not neutered yet.
Festus’ adoption fees for Thursday, Dec. 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Meatball
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.