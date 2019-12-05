Lady Raiders dominate Ole Miss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Lady Raiders matched up with Ole Miss and dominated the Rebels on their home court, 84-48.
With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 6-0 on the season for the eighth time in program history.
Tech had four players reach double-digits led by Brittany Brewer’s 22-points and 13 rebounds, while Alexis Tucker had 17-points and 15 rebounds.
Up next, the Lady Raiders will have 11 days off before they host Houston Baptist on December 15 at noon.
This will be the game that UConn transfer Lexie Gordon will make her Lady Raider debut.
