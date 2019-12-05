Lady Raiders host Ole Miss in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Lady Raiders host Ole Miss in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Lady Raiders host Ole Miss in Big 12/SEC Challenge (Source: KCBD)
By Devin Ward | December 4, 2019 at 6:28 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The undefeated Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home for the Big 12/SEC Challenge game when they host Ole Miss.

Currently, the Lady Raiders are off to their best start in eight seasons and will host a Rebels squad that is 5-3 on the season.

The Lady Raiders are 1-1 all-time against Ole Miss, where the last time these two programs met was back in 2005.

(Last matchup: Nov. 23, 2005 - Lady Raiders fell to Ole Miss 72-69.)

The first 1,000 fans that arrive at the game will get a free Texas Tech holiday t-shirt.

Plus, this game serves as a makeup game for Texas Tech students who may have missed one of the first men’s basketball games to get a guaranteed entry into the Kentucky game.

Tonight’s game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.