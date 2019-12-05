Levelland woman seriously injured in vehicle for hours after crash near Reese Center

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 42-year-old Levelland woman is in University Medical Center with serious injuries after she was injured in a car crash just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
She was not found and taken to the hospital until just before 8 a.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports she was driving west on Highway 114, on her way home. She got close to the highway median, and swerved to avoid hitting a sign.
As she tried to avoid the sign, she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled in-between country roads 2378 and 1100.
Because it happened at night, passers-by did not see the damaged vehicle and the woman until nearly 8 a.m. Emergency officials responded and she was taken to UMC, where she is still recovering with serious injuries.
