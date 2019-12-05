Lubbock food truck tips and cash bag stolen; owner says he gave thief discount on food before burglary

“I went back and it took me a few seconds, but I noticed my tip jar was knocked over and the money was gone and it still didn’t really click what had happened and then I noticed that a bank bag was missing that was laying on the shelf close to it and then I realized there must have been two people or more because I never saw another person,” said Larner. "I don’t keep that much money in here because of this, because of safety. That day I was going to the bank and never made it.”