National Desert Storm War Memorial Association receives concept approval of design

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association is pleased to announce the memorial’s design concept has been approved by the Commission of Fine Arts. A design unveiling and comprehensive view will be offered during a press conference this week to showcase the future Washington D.C. monument.
The press conference will be hosted by William A. Scripps, Jr., Co-Founder and Managing Owner of Altstadt Brewery. Scripps noted, “It is a high honor and distinct privilege to partner with this organization. National Desert Storm War Memorial is doing great work to assure that the victory achieved in 1991 and all who served and sacrificed are never forgotten.”
Concept Approval is an important step toward remembering the service and sacrifice of America’s brave men and women during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Final Design Approval is the next step to make this permanent memorial in Washington D.C. a reality. The Memorial’s design will commemorate the historical significance of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm while honoring the service and sacrifice of the United States military personnel who led the effort to liberate Kuwait while defending Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula.
President Trump signed the law authorizing the Memorial to be built near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. In June 2018, a site located near the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was approved. The Memorial is projected to be completed by 2021.
Information about the National Desert Storm War Memorial press conference can be found below:
Press Conference Will Be Open to Public
LOCATION: Altstadt Brewery, Fredericksburg, Texas
DATE: Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4 PM CT
RSVP: Cindy Carnes at media@altstadtbeer.com
