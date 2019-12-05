Red Raiders fall in overtime for second straight game

Red Raider Head Basketball coach Chris Beard, 2019 (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | December 4, 2019 at 10:17 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:17 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a back and forth game, Texas Tech and DePaul went into overtime and the Red Raiders suffered their third straight loss falling to DePaul 65-60 in Chicago Wednesday night.

Thrilled to be playing in his hometown, Red Raider Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game high 24 points for the Red Raiders.

Three point shooting was cold for Texas Tech, just 6-17, but Kyler Edwards hit a triple with 5:25 left to give the Red Raiders a 45-40 lead.

Terrence Shannon Junior was electric scoring 18 of his 24 in the second half. He calmly knocked down a three-pointer to give the Red Raiders a 50-44 lead with 3:16 left. Shannon also had eight rebounds.

DePaul forced overtime and outscored the Red Raiders 11-7 in the extra time to move to 9-0 on the season.

Edwards added 12 points for the Red Raiders.

Foul trouble hurt Davide Moretti as he was 1 for 10 from the floor, scoring 10. TJ Holyfield was also in foul trouble and he went scoreless on the night.

Texas Tech (5-3) now faces another 8-0 team in their next game…#1 Louisville at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Tuesday night.

