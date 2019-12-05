Rice goes up against Lamar

STEPPING UP: The Owls have been led by Robert Martin and Drew Peterson. Martin is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Peterson is putting up 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. The Cardinals have been anchored by T.J. Atwood and Davion Buster, who have combined to score 32.6 points per outing.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.