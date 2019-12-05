Ryan Rhoades remains in AD role; Plainview looking for New Head Football Coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After seven season as the head football coach and Athletic Director at Plainview, Ryan Rhoades will no longer coach the Bulldogs pigskin program.
Having been in Plainview for eight years, Rhoades tells KCBD Sports he will remain in the role of Athletic Director at Plainview and begin looking for a new Head Coach.
Rhoades went 24-49 as Plainview’s head coach leading them to the playoffs three times.
The Plainview Independent School District Facebook page provided a link for those who want to apply for the job.
Rhoades previously has coached at Levelland. He has over 27 years of teaching and coaching experience, including at Levelland.
