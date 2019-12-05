Volunteers at the South Plains Food bank are meeting needs of the hungry on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Donna Chandler is a member of the board for the South Plains Food Bank.
She said it was 29 years ago her eyes were opened to the realities of food insecurity in her community.
She did not think she had time to volunteer, but that changed one day after she stepped into a dark classroom at her son’s school to find a hungry little boy stealing food.
“And, on that day my priorities changed and I decided, you know, maybe I do have time,” Chandler said.
Chandler said people ask her if she is still doing the U Can Share Food Drive after all these years.
“And, my answer is yes,” Chandler said. “There’s still hungry children, and there’s still hungry seniors and it takes each and every one of us doing whatever we can to make sure that no one goes hungry at night.”
Chandler said she has maintained motivation because she has seen the face of hunger in people, from children to seniors.
She said it is important to know hunger affects everyone.
“It does not distinguish between race or occupation, anyone can lose a job at any time, anyone can get sick and all of a sudden have a loss of a job or a loss of income,” Chandler said.
Chandler said the first step to solving this issue is making people aware. She said when people are aware, they are more willing to donate or volunteer, and part of her job is giving people an opportunity to do that.
“We have a very generous community and a very caring community and all we’re doing is giving them the opportunity and giving them the place to come to and they take it,” Chandler said.
The U Can Share Food Drive is going on through Saturday.
You can find more information at https://www.spfb.org/ucanshare2019/
