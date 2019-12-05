Warmth and wind, then a cold front

A mostly sunny sky returns this afternoon, but it will be on the windy side ahead of our next cold front. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph are likely. Blowing dust is possible. Also, these winds will buffet vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles, on north-south oriented roads. Keep both hands on the steering wheel. Highs will range from the mid-60s northwest to the mid-70s southeast.