Warmth and wind, then a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather changes are on the way. Extreme shifts, however, are not expected. The main change will be in temperatures, going from well above average to below average. Here's what's ahead.
In today's video, after my forecast, at about 2 minutes you can view the Drought Monitor released this morning. Some good news for West Texas (and another big state). Following that, time-lapse views of yesterday's sunset and this morning's sunrise. If you captured a picture of either, please feel free to share it on my Facebook page Steve Divine KCBD.
Mostly cloudy and chilly this morning. Winds early will be light, but by late morning will be somewhat windy. Speeds of 15 to 25 with gusts of 30 to 35 mph are possible.
A mostly sunny sky returns this afternoon, but it will be on the windy side ahead of our next cold front. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph are likely. Blowing dust is possible. Also, these winds will buffet vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles, on north-south oriented roads. Keep both hands on the steering wheel. Highs will range from the mid-60s northwest to the mid-70s southeast.
The front will arrive tonight. Cooler air will follow, but so will dry air.
Dry and partly cloudy Friday. Winds will be light, especially in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Dry and partly cloudy again Saturday. Winds will be light in the morning, a bit breezy in the afternoon. After a cold morning, lows from the upper 20s to upper 30s, the afternoon will be warmer. Highs Saturday will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southeast.
Another cold front is expected early next week. Ahead of the front, Sunday afternoon is expected to be windy and seasonably warm. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates.
Behind the cold front temperatures will fall early next week. Precipitation, however, is unlikely. If any does occur, I expect it will be light.
See the forecast sections here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App for our current hourly and daily forecasts.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 63°, seven degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (unofficial) was 37°, eight degrees above the average low for the date. The December 4 record low is 15 (1921) and the record high 81° (1958). For today, December 5, Lubbock’s average low is 29° and the high 56°. The record low is 10° (1950) and the record high 79° (1939).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:38 AM CST.
