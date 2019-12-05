Texas Tech Cultural Center to host German Christmas event

During our family friendly celebration of Weihnachtsfest, children and adults can create a handmade Christmas tree snowflake and decorate ginger bread cookies. Upon entering the celebration, our guest will be immersed in an authentic German market with smells of pine trees, freshly grilled bratwurst, and homemade hot apple cider. Music will be provided by the Texas Tech Tuba Euphonium studio and will include traditional German Christmas music.