Texas Tech Cultural Center to host German Christmas event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Office of International Affairs at Texas Tech University will be hosting Weihnachtsfest, a celebration of German holiday traditions on December 13 from 5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Ave. Lubbock, TX. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Weihnachtsfest is held in conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center’s Candlelight at the Ranch. The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for free hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.
During our family friendly celebration of Weihnachtsfest, children and adults can create a handmade Christmas tree snowflake and decorate ginger bread cookies. Upon entering the celebration, our guest will be immersed in an authentic German market with smells of pine trees, freshly grilled bratwurst, and homemade hot apple cider. Music will be provided by the Texas Tech Tuba Euphonium studio and will include traditional German Christmas music.
If you would like more information about Weihnachtsfest at the Office of International Affairs please contact Elizabeth Espino, International Events and Outreach Coordinator at 806.834.1395.
