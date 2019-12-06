Abernathy set for rematch with Canadian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming into the season, there were 105 teams competing at the 3A Division II level of football and the Abernathy Antelopes are one of the final eight teams still playing.
The Lopes are no stranger to playing deep into the postseason and are now getting ready to play a familiar foe in Canadian.
"Yeah, they want to beat Canadian," Abernathy Antelopes head football coach Darrell Daily said. "You know, they lost to them last year and it was a battle. You know, I expect the kids to play hard and do what they usually do. They are going to fight until the very end and see what happens."
Currently, Abernathy is 12-1 and won every game in district play en route to a district title.
Three weeks into the UIL football playoffs and four gold balls later – the Antelopes are primed for their State Quarterfinal matchup against Canadian.
The Wildcats are 13-0 and will be an extremely tough and talented team to face.
“You have to go down and score,” Daily said. “You know, last year we did a good job. We had the ball a lot of snaps but we only got one touchdown out of the deal. You know, we were able to get into the red-zone a couple of times but weren’t able to score. So, you got to do that because they are going to play great defense, they are going to put pressure on you on offense, great special teams just like I think we do. Like I said, you just can’t make very many mistakes.”
Kickoff for that game is on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium - West Texas A&M University.
