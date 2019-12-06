Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Petersburg boy

By KCBD Staff | December 6, 2019 at 6:20 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 7:39 AM
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Nicholas Perez.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Amber Alert has been issued for missing Nicholas Andrew Perez from Petersburg. He was last seen on Dec. 2 and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Maricela Amada Paz, a 21-year-old woman, is believed to have taken him. She was last seen in Lubbock driving a white early-2000s Mitsubishi with a Texas license plate.

Those who have any more information are asked to call the Petersburg Police Department at 806-662-3811.

