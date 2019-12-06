Brownfield doctor sentenced to five years in federal prison for prescribing without legitimate medical purpose

According to the release, In July 2018, DEA requested that a doctor who is board certified in family medicine and a clinical professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine review some of Dr. Tedford’s patient files to determine whether Dr. Tedford prescribed certain controlled substances for a legitimate medical purpose and in the usual course of his professional practice. This medical expert found that, in 10 of those 12 cases, Dr. Tedford prescribed controlled substances for no legitimate medical purpose, that his prescribing was far outside the usual course of legitimate professional medical practice, and that there were multiple departures from the Standard of Care.