Brownfield names Jeff Davis new city manager

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Jeff Davis has been named the new city manager for Brownfield.
Davis, formerly the assistant city manager, was appointed as interim city manager after the Brownfield City Council fired Eldon Jobe in early November.
The Brownfield News reports, during a city council meeting Thursday morning, the council voted to put Davis in that position and set Kelly Burris as the assistant city manager.
Related Story: Brownfield City Council votes to terminate city manager
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.