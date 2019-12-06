Brownfield names Jeff Davis new city manager

Jeff Davis was announced as the new city manager for the City of Brownfield. (Source: Brownfield News)
By Michael Cantu | December 6, 2019 at 9:15 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:15 AM

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Jeff Davis has been named the new city manager for Brownfield.

Davis, formerly the assistant city manager, was appointed as interim city manager after the Brownfield City Council fired Eldon Jobe in early November.

The Brownfield News reports, during a city council meeting Thursday morning, the council voted to put Davis in that position and set Kelly Burris as the assistant city manager.

Jeff Davis has been named the new Brownfield City Manager by the City Council. Kelly Burris was named Assistant City Manager. Congratulations to these two.

Posted by Brownfield News on Thursday, December 5, 2019

