The Copper Rawlings Community Center will host its 20th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Copper Rawlings Community Center will host its 20th annual holiday bazaar Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Shop for unique holiday handcrafted items such as wood crafts, ornaments, jewelry, candles, dolls, toys, baked goods, and more. Shoppers can sign up for door prizes as they enter. Snacks and concessions will also be available.
Limited booth space is still available for area vendors and artisans that would like to rent a booth. Pricing is $10 for a 6’ x 6’ booth area with one six-foot table and two chairs provided for each booth.
Rawlings Community Center is located at 213 40th St. (40th & Avenue B). Regular operating hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.; Fridays 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-2704.
