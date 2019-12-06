Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, an Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Nicholas Andrew Perez who police say is in grave danger.
- Police are also searching for Maricela Amada Paz, who is suspected taking him. She was last seen in Lubbock driving a mid-2000s Mitsubishi.
- Those who know anything are asked to call the Petersburg Police Department at 806-662-3811.
- More will be updated later.
Nine people have now pleaded guilty for their role in the Reagor-Dykes fraud scheme.
- The latest plea is Ashley Nicole Dunn, the executive assistant to the auto group’s CFO Shane Smith.
- Documents from 2018 show Smith, Dunn and others were involved in a check-kiting scheme.
- Read more here: Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith’s executive assistant pleads guilty to bank fraud conspiracy
The prosecution has rested its case in the murder trial of Juan Gallardo.
- The defense begins presenting its case at 10 a.m. The 42-year-old is accused of shooting his girlfriend, 28-year-old Yvette Ellis in 2017.
- Videos played in court showed Gallardo telling police he was trying to shoot himself when Ellis intervened.
- Read more from that trial here:
The Frenship Independent School District could be building another high school in the future.
- A long-term planning committee made the recommendation to the school board Thursday morning.
- More than 10,000 students attend Frenship’s 14 campuses.
- Read more here: State rests in Gallardo trial after witness testimony; defense will begin presentation tomorrow
Army safety investigators are headed to St. Cloud, Minnesota after a helicopter crash that killed three Thursday afternoon.
- The Army says the three were in the helicopter performing a maintenance test flight when it went down 16 miles southwest of St. Cloud.
- The names of those three will not be released until their families are notified.
- Read more here: Frenship board approves recommendation for construction of new high school
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.